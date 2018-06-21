New Zealand 'gives birth' to free trade negotiations with EU

The launch was an "important milestone" in bilateral relations, New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker said after meeting with European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, Radio NZ reported.

Malmstrom’s visit was overshadowed by the impending birth of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s baby, after the country’s leader checked into hospital early Thursday.

Malmstrom, mother to teenage twins, said it wasn’t her place to give Ardern advice but said the prime minister was doing "formidably".

She wished Ardern luck, and said: "we are also giving birth to something today, which is the launch of our Fair Trade Agreement, a very special opportunity."

A trade deal with the EU, one of New Zealand’s largest economic partners, would deliver significant benefits to those in both regions, Parker said.

“We share significant history, culture and values and yet we currently discriminate against each other on trade. I’m pleased that this anomaly will soon be addressed,” he added.

Malmstrom said the agreement was “an excellent opportunity to set ambitious common rules and shape globalisation, making trade easier while safeguarding sustainable development. We can lead by example.

The first round of negotiations is expected to take place in Brussels in July and Parker said it was hoped that the Free Trade Agreement could be completed within two years.

New Zealand is aiming for an agreement that addresses climate change, gender equality, indigenous rights, labour and environmental standards, Parker said.

Protectionist attitudes towards agriculture were likely to become obstacles in the negotiations, Malmstrom warned.

"In all negotiations that I have been involved with during my time as Trade Commissioner, and there's quite a few, agriculture has always been the difficult thing in the very end," she said.

There would be sensitivities on both sides, but both sides were well aware of them.

"There is no hidden agenda here, we are very open about our sensitivities and we [will] try to find a good compromise," Malmstrom added.