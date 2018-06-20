Macedonian parliament ratifies name agreement with Greece

Greek protester taking to the street to protest against the agreement – Archived

Leftist Prime Minister Zoran Zaev's coalition pushed the agreement through with 69 votes to nil in the 120-seat chamber. The entire opposition boycotted the debate and the vote however, insisting that the government was abandoning the nation's name and identity.

Zaev and Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras agreed on Sunday on the name Republic of Northern Macedonia, but the change is far from being officially recognised by both sides.

Tsipras also faces fierce opposition, with nationalists claiming that the neighbouring country should not retain any part of the name of the ancient Hellenic and modern-day Greek province.

Macedonia's nationalist President Gjorge Ivanov promised to veto the bill. If he does not sign it within seven days, it will have to go through another debate and vote.

If it is passed it again, it automatically becomes law.

The deal aims to end a 27-years old row that has caused Greece to block its neighbour from joining NATO and opening EU membership talks.

Zaev argues that the agreement ends hostility between the two neighbours and will swiftly lead to Macedonia's membership in NATO. He has also committed to holding a referendum on the name agreement.