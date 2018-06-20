Police probe 'biological bomb' plot seen as unprecedented in Germany

"There were very concrete preparations for such an act with what you might call a biological bomb," Holger Muench, head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA), told public broadcaster RBB-Inforadio.

He described an attack of this kind as without precedent in Germany.

Muench said the 29-year-old suspect had sought advice on how to build such a weapon on the internet.

"There are as yet no leads indicating that the accused was a member of a terrorist association," the federal prosecutors office in Karlsruhe said.

Prosecutors said they had "an initial suspicion of preparation of a serious act of violence against the state," with the investigation pointing to the fact that "the accused had considered constructing an explosive device."

The suspect was arrested in Cologne in western Germany a week ago after the toxic agent ricin was found in his flat.

Hans-Georg Maassen, head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency (BfV) said it was very likely that a terrorist attack had been thwarted.

The potential target has not been determined, BKA chief Muench said.