Taliban attacks leave 49 security personnel dead in west Afghanistan

Early Wednesday, at least 32 members of the security forces were killed when the ‘Taliban’ attacked a number of checkpoints in Bala Murghab district of Badghis and ambushed a convoy of reinforcements rushing to help, the head of the provincial council, Bahuaddin Qadesi, and provincial council member Nasir Nazari told dpa.

Initially, the officials spoke of 20 dead from the attacks.

At least five soldiers were also wounded in the overnight attack, both officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Farah province, at least 17 soldiers were also killed in overnight Taliban attacks, officials said early Wednesday.

Twelve security force members were killed when militants attacked two checkpoints in Bala Buluk district, and five others were killed at a checkpoint near the Iranian border in Jawand district, provincial councillors Farid Ahmad Bakhtawar and Khair Mohammad Nawrozi said.

At least three security force members were wounded and four went missing in the attacks, Bakhtawar said, adding that the militants who attacked the checkpoint had come from the Iranian side.

The attacks came as militants resumed normal offensives throughout the war-torn country following a three-day ceasefire with the government that ended on Sunday.

Though Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had extended the duration of the government's ceasefire and requested that the ‘Taliban’ do the same, the militants denied the request.

The ‘Taliban’ last month overran large parts of the capital of Farah province, Farah City, and killed at least 30 security forces members.