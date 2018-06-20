Flooding kills at least 18 in Ivory Coast's Abidjan

The government said 18 people had died, in a provisional toll posted on its website. Another 115 people had been rescued and taken to shelters.



A rushing flood of brown water struck the tropical, in the early hours, carrying away cars, destroying homes and leaving hundreds stranded.



Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and Francophone West Africa's largest economy, is in the middle of its rainy season and meteorologists have forecast heavy rains until late June.