Three dead, three injured in Swedish shooting

"All of them were known to the police as members of criminal gangs and involved in serious criminal activity," Malmo police chief Stefan Sinteus told reporters.

The death toll from the shooting, which occurred late Monday outside an internet cafe, rose to three after a 27-year-old man died in hospital. Earlier, a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man died in hospital of their injuries.

Three other men, aged between 21 and 32, remained in hospital. They were in "serious but stable condition," the police chief said.

Police are investigating a motive for the shooting. It is being treated as murder and attempted murder, but no arrests have been made.

"There are a number of gang conflicts that we consider to be active, and this is one of them," Sinteus said, adding police had not had advance information about a possible shooting.

Sinteus said about three or four gang conflicts are ongoing in the city.

Lead investigator Niklas Kirchhoff declined to comment on what kind of weapon was used or if police are looking for a specific vehicle.

Some witnesses quoted by local media said they believed an automatic weapon had been fired.

Police urged witnesses to contact them and share possible mobile phone footage of the incident.

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson condemned the incident and said authorities would continue to tackle gang crime and shootings.