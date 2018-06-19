Thailand carries out first execution in nine years

Theerasak Longji, 26, was executed by lethal injection on Monday, after being found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2012, according to Thailand's Correction Department.

It was Thailand's first execution since August 2009, when two men were executed in a drug-related case.

Theerasak was the seventh convict to be executed by lethal injection since the method was first introduced in the country in 2003 to replace execution by firing squad, said Naras Savestanan, the department's director general.

Up to 325 convicts have been executed in Thailand since 1935, Naras said.

"We hope that this execution will serve as an example for those planning to commit a serious crime," he added.