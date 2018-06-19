One passenger dead, dozens missing after ferry capsizes in Indonesia

A spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said 30 passengers have been rescued from the overturned Sinar Bangun ferry boat.

The ferry was carrying 80 passengers when it sank in bad weather on Monday afternoon, the head of Samosir district's disaster agency, Mahler Tamba, said.

Authorities are still searching for dozens of passengers, Tamba told dpa.

He added that the ferry was heading to Tigaras in Simalungun district when it encountered strong winds and bad weather, causing it to sink about 2 kilometres from Simanindo port from where it had departed.