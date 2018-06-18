Three people killed by a train in south London

British Transport Police said they were called to Loughborough Junction, a station on a busy trainline near Brixton, at 0630 GMT, following a report that multiple bodies had been found.

The three people were pronounced dead at the scene, with police treating the deaths as "unexplained".

Aerial footage showed the bodies, covered by white sheets, lying on an elevated part of the track that would not normally be accessible to the public.

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.

"At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries."