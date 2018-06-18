Merkel planning special EU migration meeting amid coalition crisis

The move comes amid a row between Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer over his plans to toughen Germany's stance on migration and tighten border controls.

The meeting could take place ahead of the regular EU summit scheduled for June 28 and 29. Merkel is planning to discuss solutions to the crisis with countries including Greece, Italy and Austria, the paper reported, citing government sources from several EU countries.

"So far nothing has been decided - we are in the planning phase," an Italian government source told Bild. "It is also unclear when the special summit could take place."

It was not known if Spain and countries from the Balkan region would also take part.

Merkel's stance had been to seek an EU-level solution to illegal immigration at the summit in Brussels at the end of the month, and has asked for patience.

Seehofer, a veteran of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) - has long been a thorn in Merkel's side and has threatened to bypass the chancellor in order to push through his plans to deport illegal migrants at the German border.

In a separate Bild report, he denied that he was trying to split the conservative bloc.

"Nobody in the CSU is interested in toppling the chancellor, dissolving the CDU/CSU partnership or blowing up the coalition (between the CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats (SPD))," he said.

"We want to finally find a sustainable solution to the rejection of immigrants from our borders," he added.

Seehofer's goal of overhauling and strengthening Germany's migration laws includes plans to reject those who have already registered in another EU country, those without documentation and those seeking re-entry after deportation.

Merkel is opposed to the plans, saying they would foist off the refugee burden on Germany's neighbours and undermine EU solidarity.

In her weekly video message on Saturday, Merkel described migration as "a challenge that also needs a European answer."

"And I consider this topic one of the most decisive for the cohesion of Europe," she added.

Seehofer is a vocal critic of Merkel's decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in 2015.

Dissatisfaction with the decision led to an erosion of support for the traditional conservative parties and a surge for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), which won 94 of the 709 seats in parliament in last year's elections.