Twenty injured in shooting at US arts festival; one gunman shot dead

One gunman was killed and another has been taken into custody, authorities in the city of Trenton said.

Sixteen of the people injured suffered gunshot wounds, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, are in critical condition.

The first shots were fired around 2:45 am (0645 GMT) at the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival. About 1,000 people were in the area at the time. Authorities didn't provide any information about what could have prompted the shooting.

Authorities have identified at least two suspects in the shooting and said there could be more. The gunman who was killed was identified as a 33-year-old man. Several weapons have been recovered, Onofri said.

The rest of the festival, which showcased works by local artists, has been cancelled.