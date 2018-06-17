‘Taliban’ say ceasefire will not be extended, as suicide attack kills 18

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the suicide attack in Jalalabad city, outside the office of the Nangarhar provincial governor.

The Daesh group, which was not part of the truce, had claimed an even deadlier blast near the city a day earlier.

Further dampening hopes for peace after jubilant scenes during the ceasefire over the Muslim holiday, the ‘Taliban’ announced they would not be extending the truce beyond Sunday night.

Nangarhar provincial health director Najibullah Kamawal put the death toll from Sunday's blast at 18 with 49 wounded.

"Some of the wounded are in a serious condition," Kamawal added, suggesting the death toll could rise.

Governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said 14 people had been killed and 45 wounded when the bomber on foot blew himself up among a crowd of Taliban fighters, local elders and civilians leaving the governor's compound after attending a special event for Eid.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced the decision to resume fighting after President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday a government truce with the militants would be extended. He asked the group to reciprocate.

"The ceasefire ends tonight and our operations will begin, inshallah (God willing). We have no intention to extend the ceasefire," Mujahid told AFP in a WhatsApp message.

Mujahid made no reference to Ghani's announcement.