Greek govt defeats censure vote over Macedonia deal amid protests

"This is the best agreement the country has had in recent years," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said of the deal, which will eventually see Greece's northern neighbours renamed the Republic of North Macedonia.

"Is it in our interest to keep open an unnecessary front in our foreign policy?" he asked in parliament shortly before the vote, which was carried by 153 votes out of 280 lawmakers present.

Several hundred protesters gathered outside parliament, and riot police fired bursts of tear gas to keep them from approaching the building.

Some protesters threw firebombs and stones at the police.

"Have you realised what you're doing? You are boosting (Macedonian) irredentism," conservative main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Tsipras.

"You should get the Nobel Prize for political fraud."

Athens had long objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name, which in ancient times was the cradle of Alexander the Great's empire -- a source of intense pride to modern-day Greeks.

But earlier this week, the leaders of both countries reached a deal to end the dispute, which dates from Macedonia's declaration of independence in 1991.

However, opposition hardliners say the accord amounts to "high treason".