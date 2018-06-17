Eight people injured as cab ploughs into World Cup fans in Moscow

The vehicle collided with the people in Moscow, and released footages showed the cab mount the pavement before ploughing into the people.

Eight people have been injured, according to Russian police, who added some of them were wearing the Mexican national team colours. Mexico are due to play Germany in the Russian capital tomorrow.

The condition of those hit is not yet known at this stage, although one is reported to be in a serious condition.

A source told Interfax that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and pressed the accelerator pedal by accident. Other reports indicated he may have been drunk.