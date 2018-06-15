Pompeo says N. Korea sanctions to remain until complete denuclearisation

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a joint news conference with Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing

"President Trump has been incredibly clear about the sequencing of denuclearisation and relief from the sanctions," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters after meeting South Korea's president and Japan's foreign minister in Seoul.

"We are going to get complete denuclearisation; only then will there be relief from the sanctions," he said.

North Korean state media reported on Wednesday that Kim and Trump had recognised the principle of "step-by-step and simultaneous action" to achieve peace and denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

The summit statement provided no details on when North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons programme or how the dismantling might be verified.

"China has reaffirmed its commitment to honouring the U.N. Security Council resolutions. Those have mechanisms for relief contained in them, and we agreed that at the appropriate time that those would be considered," Pompeo said, standing next to the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi.

"But we have made very clear that the sanctions and the economic relief that North Korea will receive will only happen after the full denuclearisation, the complete denuclearisation of North Korea."