Macron rejects migration "axis", says only leaders speak for their people

"You were talking about an axis. I don't trust these catchphrases which did not bring us luck in the course of history," Macron said in a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday Austria and Italy should ally themselves with Germany to work at the interior minister level on security and immigration.

"A country becomes committed through the words of its head of government or it head of state," Macron said.

"Italy has a head of government, France has a head of state, Germany has a head of government. If countries are to agree on something, it should be at that level, because they only answer to their people," he added.