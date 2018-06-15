U.S. drone strike allegedly kills Pakistani Taliban chief

U.S. Air Force officer passes in front of a MQ-9 Reaper drone fighting against the Taliban

A tribal leader from Afghanistan's Kunar province, Jahan Sardar, told dpa that "five people including Mullah Fazlullah were killed on 13 June, at 10 pm (1730 GMT). Another four Pakistani Taliban were killed in the attack, which was carried out by a drone."

A spokesman for the Afghan Defence Ministry confirmed the information, citing U.S. sources.

However, a spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Friday would only confirm that a "senior leader of a designated terror organisation" had been targeted in a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Pakistani army said it could not confirm that Fazlullah was killed in the drone strike.

Mullah Fazlullah was elected to lead the Pakistani Taliban in 2013 after the death of his predecessor, Hakimullah Mehsud, in a U.S. drone strike.

He ordered the attack on the world’s youngest Noble Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, in 2012.

In March, the U.S. State Department announced a 5-million-dollar reward for information leading to Fazlullah.

Pakistani political and military leaders have demanded that international and Afghan security forces take firmer action against Fazlullah's group, which is currently said to be based in Afghanistan.