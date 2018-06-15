Trump says Russia investigation 'totally discredited'

The long-awaited report faulted the FBI and its former director James Comey over the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe in 2016 -- and concluded that two agents working under Comey showed a "willingness to take official action to impact" Trump's election chances.

Trump seized on the findings of the Justice Department Inspector General, claiming the report provides evidence of deep bias against him at the FBI, and "exonerates" him from allegations of collusion with Moscow and obstruction of justice.

Trump also took aim at Comey -- who he fired in May 2017 and whose reputation he has since sought to tarnish in the expectation he could be a witness against him in the encroaching Russia investigation.

The internal report reviewed one of the most controversial chapters of the 2016 election battle between the Republican Trump and his Democratic rival Clinton.

It found Comey "insubordinate" and guilty of a "serious error of judgment" in how he handled the probe.

Even so, the Justice Department's Inspector General found no fault in the decision announced by Comey on July 5, 2016 that Clinton should not face prosecution for placing classified materials on her personal email server while she was secretary of state.