Trump slaps 25-per-cent tariff on 50 billion dollars of Chinese goods

Security guards walk in front of containers at Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai – File photo

The goods targeted by the levies "contain industrially significant technologies," a White House statement said on Friday.

Trade between the United States and China "has been very unfair, for a very long time. This situation is no longer sustainable," the statement said.

It was not clear from the statement whether the decision would take effect straight away.

China had earlier threatened to retaliate if the United States imposed import tariffs on its products.

"The United States will pursue additional tariffs if China engages in retaliatory measures," the White House statement said.