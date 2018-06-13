Lebanese PM in Moscow to meet Putin

He will then attend the football tournament's inaugural match on Thursday, pitting Russia against his longtime backer, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has been a key ally of Hariri for years, but the relationship appeared to falter in late 2017 when Hariri announced his surprise resignation during a trip to the kingdom.

He subsequently rescinded the decision and in May was appointed for a new term as prime minister following parliamentary elections.

He is now in talks to form a coalition government.

Hariri, 48, met Putin in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in September 2017.