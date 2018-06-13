Heavy storms cause floods, kill one in Austria

When the storm reached Graz, the capital of Styria province, the man was hit by a tree that toppled in a park, according to a fire department official.

Some 14,000 homes were intermittently without power in Styria as 500 electrical substations malfunctioned or were switched off.

In the county of Neunkirchen, south of Vienna, authorities declared a state of emergency.

More than 500 firefighters were deployed in the area as brooks turned into rivers, roads were flooded, and some people were locked into their homes by the water.