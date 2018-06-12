Macron urges Iran to ensure commitment to nuclear deal is "without any ambiguity"

"The President of the Republic recalled the will of France, the Britain, Germany, Russia and China, to continue to implement the Vienna agreement in all its dimensions," Macron's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.

"The president informed President Rouhani of the progress in the work being done on our side. He hoped that Iran, for its part, will fulfil its obligations without any ambiguity."

Macron confirmed a ministerial meeting would be held in the coming weeks in Vienna. French diplomatic sources said the meeting was likely to take place during the week of June 25.