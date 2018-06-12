After widespread praise, world offers aid to future U.S.-N. Korea talks

President Trump and N. Korea's Kim Jong Un react during their summit in Singapore

South Korean President Moon Jae In paid "high compliments for the courage and determination" of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their Singapore meeting, at which they signed an agreement to strive towards better relations.

Moon said the agreement was "a historic event that has helped break down the last remaining Cold War legacy on earth."

But with so many details to fill in on how an ultimate agreement will look - and with a lot of open questions about what has to be done by both sides in order to make that happen - the focus quickly turned to facilitating future talks.

"A Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons will contribute to the security of NATO allies and of our partners in the region, and to the security of the entire global community," noted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The results of the meeting "are correct and important steps" toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, and "in line with China’s expectations," read a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry after the meeting, in which it welcomed and commended the talks.

"We hope and support North Korea and the United States in implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promoting follow-up consultations, further consolidating and expanding the achievements, and making the political settlement of the peninsula issue a sustainable and irreversible process."

Russia also saw an "important step forward."

"We cannot but welcome that an important step forward has been taken," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in comments carried by state news agency TASS.

"Of course, the devil is in the details, and it is necessary to figure out the specifics. But the impetus, as we understand, has been provided," Ryabkov said.

A separate Russian Foreign Ministry statement said Moscow will continue to offer support for the Korean peace process. The EU also stood ready to "facilitate and support" any talks that would lead to peace.

Similar sentiments popped up from around Asia.

“The Philippines stands ready to contribute to the realisation of these goals,” said Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, meeting with Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, offered advice on how to proceed with the talks.

He said he hopes the United States and North Korea "accept the fact that, in negotiations, both sides must be prepared to give in certain issues if they expect to reach a good conclusion."

"Expecting only one side to give in will not result in a very positive conclusion," added the 92-year-old leader.

Abe, for his part, said, he would "closely cooperate with Mr Mahathir to send out a powerful message to North Korea," Abe told a joint news conference following their meeting in Tokyo.

His comments came hours after Japan announced plans to put its latest spy satellite into orbit to monitor military facilities in North Korea.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also noted that the work has only started.

"There is much work still to be done and we hope Kim continues to negotiate in good faith towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization," he said.

Nonetheless, for every reminder that this would be a gradual process, there were also those praising the historic moment.

"Incredible," tweeted former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, a Trump supporter and right-wing political commentator. "Trump exceeds all expectations, congratulations."