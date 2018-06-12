Trump and Kim sign joint agreement in Singapore

Trump promised that the agreement was "very comprehensive," even as the exact contents of the document remained unclear.

Just before signing the agreement, Kim said that North Korea had "decided to leave the past behind", adding that "the world would see a major change."

Trump said that he would "absolutely" invite Kim to the White House when asked by a reporter, promising that they would "meet many times," though he did not specify when.

The two leaders shook hands a final time before parting ways, with Trump calling Kim "a very talented man" who "loves his country very much," in his final remarks.

Earlier, Trump had said his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be a "tremendous success."

Trump and Kim began the day greeting each another with a handshake, marking the first time a sitting US president had ever met a North Korean leader.

Asked by reporters how he felt after the initial meeting Kim, Trump responded: "I feel really great. It's going to be a great discussion and I think a tremendous sucess."

"I think it's gonna be really successful, and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt," he added.

Kim, unprompted, added: "It was not easy to get here. In the past, old practices and prejudices worked against us and placed many obstacles in our way, but we overcame all of them and we are here today."

A live interpreter translated his remarks, made in Korean, for the press.

Kim was wearing his trademark black Mao-style suit, while Trump wore a navy suit with a red tie. When they shook hands for the first time, Kim could be heard saying, "Nice to meet you, Mr President."

The two leaders spoke on their own for around 45 minutes, with only their translators present, before beginning an expanded bilateral meeting, included a working lunch, with their staffs.

Trump is expected to make a statement later in the day, before departing for Washington at 8 pm (1200 GMT).

Trump appeared confident ahead of the talks in Singapore, tweeting on the weekend that the meeting offered a chance to achieve a "truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World," adding once he landed in Singapore that there was "excitement in the air!"

Hours before the anticipated meeting, however, he slammed what he described as "haters and losers."

"The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the US, say the haters & losers," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The US had managed to recover hostages from North Korea and stopped further nuclear testing and missile launches, "and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say!" he said, later adding "We will be fine!"

Washington has stuck firmly to its request for Pyongyang to relinquish its nuclear weapons development programme, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying on Monday that the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome that the US will accept."

However, it is still unclear what Pyongyang has agreed to in the terms and conditions of the document.

Both leaders landed in the city-state on Sunday. Since then, Trump and Kim have held separate meetings with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and officials from the US and North Korean delegations have met together behind closed doors.