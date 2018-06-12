Eight people killed by rain-triggered landslides in Bangladesh

Rescuers found the bodies after landslides triggered by rains in the remote hills of Naniarchar in Rangamati district, chief administrator Mamunur Rashid said.

The landslides took place more than 200 kilometres south-east of the capital Dhaka.

South-eastern parts of Bangladesh have been experiencing moderate to heavy rain in the last three days due to an active monsoon in the Bay of Bengal, Dhaka's meteorological office reported.

Rescuers from fire-fighting units have been trying to find those reported missing but have struggled to reach the area as mudslides hampered efforts, Rashid said.

In 2017, at least 120 people were killed after heavy rains caused landslides across the district.