Two killed, one injured in Bulgaria military helicopter crash

The Soviet-made Mi-17 helicopter burst into flames after coming down from a height of 50 metres at around 8:30 pm (1730 GMT) not far from the Krumovo military airbase and Plovdiv's civilian airport.

"Two of the crew -- the commander and the co-pilot were killed in the fall of the helicopter. The third crew member -- the board mechanic -- was immediately transported to hospital, (he was) conscious," the ministry said in a statement.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known, it added.

The helicopter was Bulgaria's only operational Mi-17 chopper and mainly used for firefighting in difficult terrains.

The accident is the second deadly crash involving a Bulgarian military helicopter in the last 12 months.