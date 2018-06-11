34 dead in attacks, mine blast in Afghanistan

Men carry an injured woman at a hospital after a suicide attack in Kabul

At least 13 people were killed and 25 others injured in a suicide bombing outside the entrance to a ministry building in the capital, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Majroh said.

Italian NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said 10 of those injured were brought to its facility with five of them in critical condition.

The target appeared to be staff members leaving the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation in west Kabul, local police spokesman Hashmat Stanakzai said.

Daesh militants claimed responsibility for the bombing, via its mouthpiece news agency, Amaq.

The unilateral ceasefire, announced by President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday, covers the Taliban, but not ‘Daesh’.

The Taliban responded to the government's move by announcing a three-day ceasefire starting Saturday, which will cover the Eid celebrations that mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.