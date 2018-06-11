Blast outside Kabul govt ministry, multiple casualties: officials

Police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said "a number of employees" were killed or wounded in the attack that happened at the main gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.

Employees were leaving their offices at 1:00 pm (0830 GMT) due to the holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

"A suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the entrance gate of the ministry... killing and injuring a number of the employees of the ministry," Stanikzai told AFP.

Employees inside the ministry at the time of the attack confirmed hearing a blast.

"An explosion happened at the exit gate of the ministry," Daud Naimi, director of the communications department at the ministry, told AFP.

At least six people were killed and 30 wounded, he said, but that could not be immediately confirmed.