US fighter jet crashes into sea off southern Japan

The F-15 fighter jet from to the US Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, crashed at around 6:36 am (2136 GMT Sunday) about 80 kilometres south of Naha, the capital of Okinawa prefecture, according to the US military and Japanese media.

"The pilot successfully ejected and was safely recovered

by Search and Rescue teams," the Kadena Air Base wrote on Twitter.

The accident is the latest in a series of accidents involving the US military on Okinawa.

In October, a US CH-53 helicopter crashed in the northern part of the island. No crew or local residents were injured.

Okinawa constitutes less than 1 per cent of Japan’s total land mass but hosts more than half of the 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan.