US blames Canada for G7 fiasco, says Trudeau 'stabbed us in the back'

Just minutes after a joint G7 communique was published Saturday in summit host city Quebec, President Donald Trump launched a Twitter broadside, taking exception to comments made by Trudeau at a news conference and saying he had instructed US representatives not to endorse the joint communique.



Trump's team kept up the barrage of criticism on US media Sunday.



Trudeau "really kinda stabbed us in the back," top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union."



"He did a great disservice to the whole G7."



US trade advisor Peter Navarro, speaking on Fox News Sunday, reinforced that message.



"There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door," he said.



Kudlow sought to tie Trump's reaction to the upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un, saying the North Korean leader "must not see American weakness."



Trump -- who has a history of hair-trigger responses to slights -- landed in Singapore on Sunday for the Tuesday summit meeting with Kim.



Before his departure from Canada the previous day, he tweeted: "Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!"



German Chancellor Angela Merkel , late Sunday, called Trump's revocation of support for the G7 joint communique "sobering and a little depressing", while adding, in a rare one-on-one interview with ARD public television, "but that's not the end" of the Group of Seven.