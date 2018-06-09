Trump touts tariff-free G7 as 'ultimate thing' as he departs summit

In an apparent about-turn since his recent decision to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the U.S.' key trading partners, Trump said during a press conference that he had suggested the move to his six counterparts in the G7.

"You go tariff-free, you go barrier-free, you go subsidy-free," he said, describing the proposal as "the ultimate thing."

"Now, whether or not that works, I don't know, but I did suggest it," Trump said.

He repeatedly slammed the "unfair trading practices" of other nations, but insisted previous U.S. presidents were to blame for the trade deals currently in place.

Trump was clearly looking forward to arriving in Singapore for his highly anticipated meeting with North Korea's Kim, which he described as a "mission of peace" and said he was "going in with a very positive attitude and I think we will come out fine."

He noted that meeting with Kim Jong Un would most likely be the start of a process that could take some time, but he would know within the "first minute" whether something good would happen.