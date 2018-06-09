Australia forms task force to guard elections from cyber attacks

The newly-created Electoral Integrity Task Force will identify and address risks to Australia's electoral process, a Department of Home Affairs spokesperson told Reuters by email.

This is a precautionary measure, which in the age of increasing levels of cyber-enabled interference and disruption, will need to become the norm," the spokesperson said.

The Group of Seven leaders meeting in Canada were expected to endorse measures to protect elections against foreign interference, according to a draft summit commitment.

The Australian task force announcement comes only weeks before five federal by-elections, held to fill seats outside a general election, and amid concerns in Australia about Chinese interference in its political processes.

The by-elections will test Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's popularity ahead of a national election due by late 2019.