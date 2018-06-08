Europeans unanimously oppose Russia G7 return: France

U.S. President said a decision to suspend Russia from the G7 group should be reversed

Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and new Italian premier Giuseppe Conte agreed on a common stance on Russia during talks together on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which is taking place in Canada.

"The common European position is against the return of Russia," one senior aide to Macron told reporters, although the leaders did leave open "the possibility of establishing dialogue" with Moscow.

Conte, who is attending his first summit, had earlier indicated that he was in favor of Trump's proposal to welcome Russia back into an organization from which it was frozen out after annexing Crimea in 2014.