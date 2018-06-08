Putin in China to bolster economic, strategic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Putin with military honours at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The leaders - neither of whom are invited to the G7 summit of major economies in Canada on Friday and Saturday - are expected to sign business deals later in the day.

Russia and China want to improve cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy, scientific research and high tech, Putin said in an interview with China Media Group ahead of his visit.

Russia has been focused on strengthening ties with Asia in recent years as its relationship with the West has soured over Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.