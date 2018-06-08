Singapore, North Korea foreign ministers meet ahead of summit

The meetings were seen as an effort to iron out security and protocol arrangements ahead of the Trump-Kim summit, which will be held Tuesday at Capella Hotel.

The two officials exchanged their views on “further developing the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries with a long history and tradition in various fields and on the situation ahead of the DPRK-US summit,” reported Yonhap news agency, quoting North Korean state media KCNA.

Balakrishnan arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday for a two-day stay, and he was also expected to meet Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state, according to Singapore’s Foreign Ministry.

KCNA did not provide further details on the meetings but noted they proceeded in a “warm and friendly atmosphere."

The last visit by a Singaporean official to Pyongyang was in 2008, when foreign minister George Yeo made a state visit to the country.