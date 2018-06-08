The dark history behind the island where Kim and Trump will meet

Sentosa, an island located south of Singapore's mainland, features lush greenery, luxury hotels, sprawling golf courses, and a Universal Studios theme park. It plays home to some of the world’s wealthiest people, with a marina for luxury yachts and beachfront villas that cost tens of millions of dollars.

Choosing the 500-hectare island for the summit also makes sense logistically. It's just 500 metres from the mainland and accessed mostly by a single road, offering seclusion and privacy while making it easy to tighten security and choke off traffic for the event’s duration.