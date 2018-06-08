The dark history behind the island where Kim and Trump will meet

Sharjah 24 – dpa: When US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet face-to-face for the first time in Singapore next Tuesday, the backdrop of their historic meeting will be nothing short of magnificent.
Sentosa, an island located south of Singapore's mainland, features lush greenery, luxury hotels, sprawling golf courses, and a Universal Studios theme park. It plays home to some of the world’s wealthiest people, with a marina for luxury yachts and beachfront villas that cost tens of millions of dollars.
 
Choosing the 500-hectare island for the summit also makes sense logistically. It's just 500 metres from the mainland and accessed mostly by a single road, offering seclusion and privacy while making it easy to tighten security and choke off traffic for the event’s duration.