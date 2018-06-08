Trump dangles prospect of North Korean leader visit if summit successful

At a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump also repeated what he said last week that it was possible he and Kim could sign an agreement to end the 1950-53 Korean War, which was concluded only with a truce, not a peace treaty.

"We could sign an agreement, as you know that would be a first step ... We're looking at it, we're talking about it with a lot of other people," Trump told reporters. "That's probably the easy part. The hard part remains after that."

Trump added that he hoped someday U.S. relations with Kim's secretive Pyongyang government could be normalized.