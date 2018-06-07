NATO ministers move to bolster alliance against Russian aggression

NATO has ramped up its defence abilities in recent years in response to perceived aggression from Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Ministers are set to approve a new initiative, dubbed the "Four Thirties," which would enable NATO to mobilise 30 land battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat vessels within 30 days. It would comprise around 30,000 troops, 300 aircraft and at least 30 navy vessels or submarines.

"Because in a more unpredictable world, we need to be sure we have the right forces in the right places at the right time," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said before the meeting on Thursday.

Ministers are also due give the formal go-ahead for new command centres in the German city of Ulm and in the US city of Norfolk, with a combined increase of more than 1,200 posts.

"We are now adapting the NATO Command Structure for the challenges of the future," Stoltenberg told journalists.

Other initiatives include reinforcing NATO's maritime posture, to respond in part to Russian threats in the Mediterranean, and efforts to speed up the deployment of troops and equipment across Europe, for example by tackling customs procedures and weak infrastructure such as road bridges.

"NATO is not afraid - but NATO has to adapt," Stoltenberg said. "And NATO has to make sure that we continue to remain the most successful alliance in history."

Many of the measures discussed by the ministers on Thursday and Friday will end up on the table for NATO leaders to formally unveil at a summit next month.

Ministers are also expected to discuss defence expenditure, with the United States calling on European allies - and Germany in particular - to ramp up their military spending.