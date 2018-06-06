Japan's Abe to meet Trump ahead of US-North Korea summit

Abe and Trump are due to meet on Thursday to coordinate their policies towards North Korea and reaffirm close cooperation between the two countries.

Abe is also likely to ask the president to dismiss Pyongyang's claim that the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean agents decades ago had been resolved, Kyodo News agency reported, citing unnamed government sources.

Japan said North Korea had abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to teach the language and its living habits to its agents.

Five of the 17 were returned alive to Japan in 2002. Pyongyang however said eight others died and the other four nationals referenced by Japan never entered the reclusive nation.

Last month, North Korea reiterated its position that the issue had been resolved.

"The reactionaries of Japan are hyping the 'issue of abduction' which had already been settled," the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on May 12.

"I will coordinate with President Trump to move the issues of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes and of the abduction, which is the most important, forward and make the US-North Korea summit a success," Abe told reporters before his departure for Washington on Wednesday.

Trump is to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, the White House announced on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Abe is expected to ask Trump to convey to Kim that Tokyo would consider negotiating on the normalization of diplomatic relations and the extension of economic cooperation based on a 2002 bilateral declaration if progress is made on the abduction issue, Kyodo reported.