Ethiopia to end boundary row with Eritrea: ruling party

The ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) said in a statement it would "fully implement" a 2002 decision by a UN-backed boundary commission that divided up contested territory between the two countries after a 1998-2000 border conflict.

"The Eritrean government should take the same stand without any prerequisite and accept our call to bring back the long-lost peace of the two brother nations as it was before," the EPRDF wrote on Facebook.

The move represents a major policy change by new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who promised in his April inaugural address to seek peace with Eritrea.

A one-time province of Ethiopia enjoying its entire Red Sea coastline, Eritrea voted for independence in a 1993 referendum but was soon at war with its southern neighbour over the demarcation of the two countries' borders.

Around 80,000 people died in that conflict, which degenerated into a stalemate after the impasse over the boundary.

Periodic clashes between the two countries after the war's formal end killed hundreds.