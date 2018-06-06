Italy PM takes aim at migrants, austerity in maiden speech

Giuseppe Conte's government, made up of a coalition of far-right and eurosceptic parties, was sworn in on Friday after almost three months of political turmoil that alarmed EU officials and spooked financial markets.

A lawyer with little political and no government experience, Conte was nominated by far-right League leader Matteo Salvini and the head of the anti-establishment Five Star movement Luigi di Maio -- both of whom are now his deputy prime ministers.

In his first policy speech to lawmakers since being sworn in, Conte reaffirmed several of the coalition's key manifesto themes, including a tough line on migrants, rejection of economic austerity and conciliatory gestures towards Moscow.

"We want to reduce our public debt, but we want to do so with growth and not with austerity measures," he told senators.

"We will strongly call for the Dublin Regulation to be overhauled in order to obtain respect for a fair distribution of responsibilities and to achieve an automatic system of compulsory distribution of asylum seekers."

Under the Dublin Rules, would be asylum seekers must submit their applications in their country of arrival, meaning Italy has huge numbers to deal with.

On Russia, which faces EU sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, Conte said: "We will promote a review of the sanctions system."