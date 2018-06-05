Trump-Kim summit venue named - Singapore's Capella Hotel

"The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The June 12 meeting will be the first meeting between sitting leaders of each country and will focus on North Korea's provocative nuclear weapons programs.

Sentosa is home to palm-fringed beaches, tourist sites and some of the best golf courses in Asia.

It also houses the luxurious Capella Hotel, which -- at a distance from centers of population - can be more easily secured.