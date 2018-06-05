Putin in Austria: Russia ready to mend ties with European Union

"We are totally open and ready for working together," he told a press conference after meeting his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen.

Russian and EU representatives have already been consulting on various issues, in talks that Putin described as "very constructive, but not easy."

Putin called for EU support in rebuilding Syria, where the Russian military has been aiding President Bashar Al-Assad's troops in the ongoing civil war.

"If Europe wants to reduce the flow of migrants from Syria and neighbouring countries, it has to make contributions so that people can return to their homes," Putin said.

Relations between Brussels and Moscow have soured over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, and over its widely suspected support for pro-Russian separatists in the Ukraine conflict.

Although Putin came to Vienna with positive messages for the EU, he stressed that EU sanctions are no longer hurting the Russian economy, and that the Europeans are to blame for freezing diplomatic relations.

By visiting Austria at the start of his fourth term in office, Putin chose one of the Western countries that seek to maintain a dialogue with Moscow despite differences over Moscow's involvement in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Unlike many other European countries, Austria's right-wing government has not expelled Russian diplomats following the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Austria's conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday reiterated his call for lifting EU sanctions against Moscow step by step, if there is progress on defusing the Ukraine conflict.

Kurz's junior coalition partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), is an even more vocal advocate for scrapping sanctions.

The eurosceptic FPOe has a standing cooperation agreement with Russia's ruling United Russia party.

Calling for a resumption of dialogue between the EU and Russia, Kurz said that "we believe that a win-win outcome is better for both sides than a lose-lose outcome."

"Austria has always tried to help defuse tensions," Van der Bellen said at the press conference.

"I always hesitate to talk of 'Europe and Russia,' because a very, very large part of Russia is clearly a part of Europe, and not something external," he added.

Vienna and Moscow also share energy interests; Austria is one of Europe's main entry points for Russian gas.