Eleven dead, 25 trapped in explosion at iron-ore mine in NE China: CCTV

Twenty-five people are trapped in the mine run by China National Coal Group Co, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The injured have been rushed to hospital and the municipal government of Benxi, where the accident occurred, has dispatched a rescue team, CCTV said.

Deadly mining accidents are common in China due to lack of safety precautions.

A gas leak killed at least 18 people working in a coal mine in central Hunan province in May last year.

Seventeen other coal miners were killed when a lift used to move workers fell down a shaft in northeastern Heilongjiang province in March 2017.