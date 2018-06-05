10 killed in landslide in north-eastern India

Boulders and mud came sliding down a hillside in the town of Lunglei in Mizoram state on Monday night, burying a single-storey house.

"Ten bodies were retrieved from the debris after search and rescue operations concluded Tuesday morning," area police chief C Lalthanmawia told dpa by phone.

"Four inhabitants including two children have miraculously survived," he said, adding that the victims included six women.

Police said incessant monsoon rains in the region since Monday had caused several accidents in the region.