65 killed in Guatemala volcano eruption

The eruption Sunday of the 3,763-metre Volcan de Fuego - meaning "volcano of fire" in Spanish - was the most powerful in years, sending residents fleeing from fast-flowing lava and covering the surrounding area in ash.

The villages of El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes were largely destroyed and around 3,200 people had to be evacuated from the area surrounding the volcano, just 70 kilometres south-west of the capital Guatemala City.

Authorities had so far only been able to identify 13 of the dead, Fanuel Garcia, director of the country's National Institute of Forensic Science (INACIF), said.

"There are bodies that arrived burnt, some with their features unrecognizable," he said, adding that experts would have to use DNA and dental records to aid identification.

Another 46 people were injured, according to CONRED.