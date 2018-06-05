British ministers expected to back new Heathrow runway

Heathrow is Europe's busiest airport but it is now full. In the past, plans to expand the airport have faced opposition from local communities and environmentalists, but the current 14 billion pound ($18.5 billion) expansion plan is likely to get the go-ahead.

That would end almost half a century of indecision on how and where to add new airport capacity in densely populated southeast England. It will be the first full-length runway to be built in the London area in 70 years.

The BBC reported that cabinet is expected to back the new runway plan on Tuesday, following which transport minister Chris Grayling will make a statement in parliament, with a vote taking place within 21 days.

Heathrow last came this close to expansion in 2010 but a change in government stopped it proceeding, and the current plan could still face legal challenges.

Opponents of expansion claim that a bigger Heathrow will cause more noise and air pollution, issues that the government will try to address by imposing conditions on the airport, such as banning some night flights.