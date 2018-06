According to the military's media wing, the attacks targeted border posts and border fencing parties in the Bajaur area of KP and the Qamar Din Qarez area in Balochistan. Security personnel have foiled seven infiltration attempts in the Bajaur area alone during the last 24 hours, it added.

"Four security personnel and a soldier of the Pakistan Air Force, deployed at an observation post, got injured during the exchange of fire," an ISPR press release said.