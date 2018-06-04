Hamburg Airport reopens after power failure

Shortly after 6:30 am (0430 GMT) a plane from the airline Pegasus that had taken off from Antalya landed on the tarmac at Hamburg, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

Operations ceased when the blackout hit the airport in the northern port city at around 10 am on Sunday.

The airport warned passengers that flights could still be delayed on Monday, and advised them to get in touch directly with airlines.

It said its technicians had worked under "high pressure" to solve the power failure, though the airport did not specify why the outage had been so severe.