UK mourns on anniversary of London Bridge attack

Flowers were laid, candles lit and a religious service held at Southwark Cathedral, the spot where three men in a van crashed after careening into crowds, before launching a stabbing spree at nearby Borough Market.

"The violent assaults one year ago against Londoners and visitors to this city from around the world shocked people everywhere," said cathedral dean Andrew Nunn in the service, attended by families of the deceased, survivors of the attack and Prime Minister Theresa May.

"As we gather today let us give thanks for the recovery and healing that we have received in minds and bodies; for the building of relationships and communities; and for the strengthening of friendship and support."

The members carried placards reading "One year later, London more united than ever" and framed pictures of the dead.

Afterwards an olive tree, known as the “Tree of Healing” was planted in the cathedral grounds using compost from floral tributes left on the bridge in the aftermath of the murders, before a procession to London Bridge where the national minute of silence took place.